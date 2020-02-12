HALL Co., GA (CBS46)—Three people were arrested after an undercover gambling investigation in Hall County.
According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s office, several officers went undercover at multiple Hall County businesses.
The investigation was a part of a task force set up with the Hall Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Property Crimes Unit, and the Georgia Lottery Corp.
The officers went undercover to gather evidence and obtain search warrants at multiple Hall County locations.
As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested during simultaneous raids, and charges are pending against a fourth person, Hall County investigators reported.
Officials arrested Jung Yop Choo during a raid at Café Amigo located near the 1500 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville. Officer seized nine video gambling machines, receipts, and other evidence of the crimes charged, the sheriff’s office reported. Additionally, over $4,700.00 in gambling proceeds were seized.
Officials raided Mercado El Sol on Atlanta Highway in Gainesville and arrested Jose Ulloa-Gonzalez, police wrote. Also, task force officers located three video gambling machines, receipts, and other evidence of the crimes charged. Additionally, over $6,100.00 in gambling proceeds were seized, according to investigators.
Hall County Sheriff’s officials reported they served a search warrant at Little Giant Grocery located near the 1900 block of Atlanta Highway in Gainesville. At that location, officials arrested Navshadalia Momin and seized four video gambling machines, receipts, and other evidence of the crimes charged, police reported. Additionally, over $6,200.00 in gambling proceeds were seized.
Officers also served a search warrant at Coin Laundry Lavanderia on the 1800 block of Atlanta Highway. According to investigators four video gambling machines, receipts, and other evidence of the crimes charged. Additionally, over $10,100.00 in gambling proceeds were seized. Police did not make any arrests at this location, however, they indicated charges are pending.
