Brookhaven police are investigating stabbing involving three juveniles.
According to a police spokesperson, the stabbing happened Thursday night at the Royale Apartments, located near the 3500 block of Buford Highway.
A police spokesperson said officers arrived at the scene and found three juveniles suffering from knife wounds.
All three were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.
Police said the triple stabbing happened because of a fight. “Two of the injured juveniles appear, at this time, to be victims of the assault, while the third juvenile injured is a suspect who cut himself during this incident”, according to a Brookhaven police spokesperson.
Officers said two juveniles are in custody and detectives are working to see if other people were involved.
