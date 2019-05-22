CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) DeKalb County Police are investigating a triple fatal shooting.
The shootings happened around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday night at the Indian Valley Apartments on Northern Avenue.
Police say two men were in the parking lot at the apartment complex and a third man approached and attempted to rob the them.
There was a fight and shots were fired, according to police.
Police eventually located the two deceased victims in the parking lot. The robbery suspect was found dead about 100 yards away from the shooting near a wooded area.
We believe the three individuals were in a confrontation, there was a gun fight and everybody lost," said DeKalb County Police Captain A.W. Ford.
At least ten rounds were fired and it is not clear if all three men fired a gun.
Detectives say they do not believe there are any additional suspects.
No identities have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.