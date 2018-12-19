UNION COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Several people are dead after a plane crashed near the Blairsville Airport, Wednesday night.
CBS46 learned three of the people aboard the flight were killed. One of the passengers was airlifted to a trauma center.
Local authorities will release the names and conditions of the victims and the FAA will release the aircraft registration after that.
The crash is still under investigation.
