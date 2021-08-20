HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three men are behind bars in connection with trafficking methamphetamine.
On August 12, the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad executed multiple search warrants in Hall and Gwinnett counties, which resulted in approximately 200 kilograms of methamphetamine seized and approximately $45,000 in U.S. currency.
Almarud Duarte, 25, Kevin Tello, 26, and Eduardo Penaloza-Pacheco, 36, were arrested and booked into the Hall County Jail in connection with the sale and trafficking of methamphetamine.
