CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what happened after three men were found fatally shot in Rockdale County early Monday morning.
The shooting happened on White Oak Court in Conyers.
It's unclear if police have any suspects in custody. They do tell CBS46 News that they're not looking for any suspects.
No word on what prompted the shootings.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
