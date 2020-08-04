ATLANTA (CBS46) Three more metro Atlanta school districts will return to class on Tuesday, all of which will be doing so either entirely virtual or with the option to do so.
Marietta City Schools will begin classes remotely beginning Tuesday and it's unclear when students will return to the classroom. Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera released this update on what's expected of students and staff this coming year.
"I know that the opening to this school year will look and feel very different from all previous years. However, I also know that our commitment to serving your children and family is unwavering, and the dedication and enthusiasm of our 1,200+ staff is as strong as ever. As we begin the 2020-2021 school year this week, please know that we are here to help, to support, and to do all that we can to ensure your student’s success. I want to assure you that we are working diligently each day to determine when we will be able to bring our students back for in-person learning. This is on our minds and in our hearts and though we will continue to follow the guidance and recommendations of health and science professionals, we will also explore every possible solution to bringing our teachers and students together."
Haralson County schools are also back in session on Tuesday with classes beginning virtually. Students are expected back in the classroom on August 11. Walton County classes will begin in-person with the option of virtual learning.
Three other districts will begin classes Wednesday. Bartow, Heard and Oconee counties all return in-person with an option for virtual learning.
