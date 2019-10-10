CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An office and three other motorists were involved in a car accident Thursday evening in Clayton County.
According to Clayton Police, the cop car rear-ended another vehicle which then hit a third vehicle at Mt. Zion Road and Tara Boulevard.
State Patrol has been asked to assist with the investigation.
