ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46/AP) Georgia's Public Health Department confirms three new cases of measles in metro Atlanta, bringing the statewide total to six.
Health officials say the three latest cases in the state are all from one family. Three siblings are sick and officials say none of them had received a vaccination.
The latest cases in Georgia are just a part of the largest measles outbreak in the country since the disease was eliminated two decades ago.
Measles in the United States has climbed to its highest level in 25 years, closing in on 700 cases this year in a resurgence largely attributed to misinformation that is turning parents against vaccines. Roughly three-quarters of this year's illnesses have been in New York state.
A UCLA student who was diagnosed with measles possibly exposed 500 people on campus to measles in early April, according to a statement from the school.
As of Thursday afternoon, 79 of those students and faculty members had not provided medical records showing that they are immune to measles, the university said.
Measles in most people causes fever, runny nose, cough and a rash all over the body. However, a small fraction of those infected can have complications such as pneumonia and a dangerous swelling of the brain.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the vaccine for everyone over a year old, except for people who had the disease as children. Those who have had measles are immune.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
