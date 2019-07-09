HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a small hearing room on the third floor of the Hall County Courthouse, Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Reisman presided over the first court hearing for three of the four teens involved in the shooting death of Hall County Deputy Nicolas Dixon.
Each of the three teens is charged with being a party to a crime and felony murder. The hearing was held via video conference from the jail where the suspects were surrounded by armed deputies.
London Alexander Clements, 17, asked the judge to take a plea. He was scheduled for a pleas hearing on August 16th. Eric Velazquez, 17, appeared next, also escorted by deputies. Brayan Cruz, 17, was the last of the three suspects on the docket. Cruz and Velazquez asked for probable cause hearings. Those hearings were also scheduled for August 16th.
The teens will not have bond, and each asked for a court-appointed attorney.
The fourth suspect Hector Garcia-Solis remains in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds he sustained during the shootout with Hall County deputies Sunday night. Deputies believe Garcia-Solis fired the fatal shot that killed Deputy Dixon.
Former classmates of the teens, tell CSB46’s Hayley Mason that the four boys attended Johnson High School together.
“I knew Hektor in the first year of high school,” said one former student who wanted to remain anonymous. “He was very smart in class and he had a lot of potential in him to succeed. He had such a bright future in front of him. Hektor is the last person I ever thought would such a thing like this,” he wrote.
Another student told CBS46 that the boys began to spiral after they dropped out of school during their sophomore year.
“We were class of ‘20. Hecktor, another student told CBS46. “He had excellent grades and he was a great athlete. I am truly shocked that Hecktor would do something like this. I remember that Eric had perfect attendance for 3 months straight, that’s why this is so weird to me. It’s not adding up,” the student said.
He went on to say the group began skipping school and smoking cigarettes. “They dropped out early sophomore year I believe and I never saw them again,” the student said.
Hall County Schools officials confirm that the four students withdrew from the school district at various times between December of 2017 and April of 2019.
Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield said in a statement, “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Officer Blane Dixon. Flags at all of our Hall County Schools are flying at half-mast in his honor.”
