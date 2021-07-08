RABUN GAP, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three people are behind bars after law enforcement conducted a major drug and gun bust in Rabun County last month.
Matthew Charles Bosch, John-Everett Doling and Frances Evans Doling, all of Rabun Gap, were charged after investigators with the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office followed up with a citizen complaint involving narcotics at 737 Hope Haven Lane in Rabun Gap on June 18.
After investigating, search warrants were given for the home and a storage unit associated with the property.
Authorities found a large quantity of suspected narcotics including: suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, edibles, psilocybin mushrooms, acid, and ecstasy.
Numerous firearms and a large amount of ammunition were also found during the search.
Matthew Charles Bosch was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects, and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
John-Everett Doling of Rabun Gap was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of firearm while committing a felony.
Frances Evans Doling of Rabun Gap was charged possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, and possession and use of drug related objects.
The Department of Natural Resources assisted with wildlife remains.
