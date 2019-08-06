DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A gunman fatally shot three people at a location in the 4900 of Isle Royal Court unincorporated Stone Mountain.
According to police, the gunman was found deceased at a second location just two miles from the first location. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The three adult victims, two women and one man, were shot under a car port. Police say the situation is domestic and does not pose a threat to the public.
No children were involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.