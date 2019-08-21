ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three deceased people were found inside a residence near Cumberland Mall Wednesday evening.
The townhome where the deceased were found is located in the 3200 block of Nobility Way. Cobb County Police arrived on the scene just before 6:30 p.m.
At this time, a cause of death has not been determined.
CBS46 will continue to update this story as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.