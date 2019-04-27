ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Atlanta.
Police arrived at the scene on Hemphill School Rd. to discover three victims had been shot. Two victims have been pronounced dead, with no further information on the third at this time.
Atlanta homicide investigators made their way to the scene, but no further details have been made available.
Stay tuned to CBS46 for any further details that come up in this case.
