ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Three people are dead in separate fatal fires in three different counties in just the past few days.
A woman was killed when a fire broke out on February 6 at a home on 4th Avenue in Griffin. As crews were putting out the fire, they found the body of 47 year-old Melony Pass. She was taken to an area hospital where she later passed away.
“The structure suffered moderate damage to the interior,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The fire originated in the front bedroom and was caused by a misuse of smoking materials near the bed.”
No word on a cause.
On February 7 in Washington County, crews found the body of 47 year-old Shelley M. Tanner following a house fire at her home on Wrightsville-Riddleville Road in Harrison.
Two other people were inside the home at the time and they made it out with minor injuries.
“The 23-year-old, double-wide mobile home was completely destroyed by the blaze. Due to the extreme damage caused by the fire, a cause and origin cannot yet be identified,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “This fire remains under investigation.”
No word on what caused the blaze.
Another fatal fire took place at a home on Derby Lane in Jasper on February 9. After crews put out the fire, they found the body of 66 year-old Katheryn Patrice Singer Avery in the basement of the home.
“The 2,000 square-foot, single-story home was nearly destroyed by the blaze. Most of the top floor had collapsed into the basement by the time extinguishment efforts began,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Though it cannot be directly linked to starting the fire, careless smoking while in use of oxygen is likely to have played a role in the cause.”
The body of the deceased was turned over to the GBI Crime Lab, where an autopsy is set to be performed. Two other individuals were able to escape the home, with one suffering minor injuries and the other escaping unharmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.