East Point Police are investigating a triple shooting at the 3500-block of Camp Creek Parkway.
The shooting happened at the Camp Creek Marketplace just before 9 p.m. Saturday night. Two males and a female were transported to Grady Hospital, conditions unknown.
East Point Police describe the scene as "very fluid". Police have not said if the victims are adults or teens.
This is a developing story, continue to follow CBS46.com for the latest details.
