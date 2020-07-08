ROCKDALE CO (CBS46)—Rockdale County deputies are asking for the public’s assisting in finding the people involved in a July 4th shooting.
According to a press release, several people were celebrating the holiday at a building in Conyers at 2410 Kinmor Industrial Parkway.
Around 3:26 a.m., multiple people started shooting and police were called to the scene.
At least three people were injured during the incident, and their conditions were not immediately released.
Deputies released a flyer organizers used to promote the celebration.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Green at 770-278-8183 or Tommy.Green@rockdalecountyga.Gov.
