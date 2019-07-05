CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three juveniles have been arrested after they allegedly vandalized Faith Family Church on June 3rd.
The three suspects -- who are between the ages of 13 and 15 -- allegedly spray painted swastikas, Hail Satan, knocked over items inside the sanctuary and squirted ketchup on the walls.
The suspects have each been charged with burglary and causing damage to a place of worship.
