ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need help identifying three suspects in a murder investigation from June 13.
Police believe the suspects are responsible for the murder of 39-year-old Ian Garvey.
At 3:00 a.m., Garvey was shot outside of Flex Lounge on N. Decatur Road, after he and one of the three suspects were involved in a dispute in the parking lot as Garvey walked to his vehicle.
After the first suspect shot Garvey, the other two suspects shot him also.
Garvey died at the scene and the suspects fled in the dark grey or silver four door sedan pictured below.
If anyone recognizes these men, they are urged to call our Homicide detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.