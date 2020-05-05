ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the man who police say shot three teenage females.
The shooting happened late Monday night at the BP gas station on Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward.
According to police, eight females met up to fight at the gas station.
The fight stemmed from an incident that occurred at a block party up the street from the gas station.
During the melee at gas station, a man pulled out a gun and began shooting, police said.
Three female teens ranging in ages of 17 to 19 years-old were shot.
One teen was shot in the stomach, another teen was shot in the torso, and the third teen was shot in the leg.
All three victims were able to arrive across the street at the WellStar Atlanta Medical Center on their own.
Police said all of the teens are in stable condition.
A police spokesperson said police have surveillance video of the shooting and they have strong leads, however, the shooter is not in custody at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
