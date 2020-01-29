MARRIETTA GA (CBS46)—The Marietta police department is investigating a crash that shut down all lanes on Interstate 75.
The multi-vehicle accident happened Tuesday night on Interstate 75 northbound near the Delk Road exit ramp.
One man was rushed to Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Several others, including a juvenile, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
According to a Marietta police department press release, prior to the wreck all lanes on the highway were stopped due to heavy traffic.
Pantelis Alourdas,72, of Atlanta, did not slow down and rear-ended another vehicle. It is unclear why Alourdas was did not stop for traffic, police wrote.
Moments later, the vehicle rear-ended by Alourdas, crashed into the back of a transport van. Three people were riding inside of the transport van, police reported.
Alourdas was transported to Kennestone with critical injuries.
The driver and juvenile passenger in the vehicle that was rear-ended by Alourdas were taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The driver and two others inside of the transport van were not seriously injured and were not taken to the hospital.
Marietta police are asking anyone with information regarding the wreck to contact Officer Henry at 770-794-5364.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.