SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) A man was found shot to death in the middle of the street and two additional victims were found dead inside an overturned vehicle in a bizarre scene early Saturday morning in the city of South Fulton.
The incident happened just after 4 a.m. on the 6600 Block of Hiddenbrook Trail.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the first victim lying in the middle of the street. After investigating further, officers found two additional victims inside an overturned vehicle. No other details were released. All were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Police say the victims were visiting someone in the area when a fight broke out. The fight then escalated into gunfire.
No identities have been released but police do say the victims are two men and a woman.
If you have any information on the shootings, you're asked to contact South Fulton Police.
