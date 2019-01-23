COVINGTON, GA (CBS46) Newton County Police are looking for three women who they say committed credit card fraud at a Hibbett's Sports store and Kroger.
The women hit up the sports retailer and Kroger located in the 3100 block of Hwy 278. The women also allegedly broke into a car in a YMCA parking lot in the 2100 block of Newton Drive.
The first suspect is a thin white female who was seen wearing a pink zip-up jacket with dark pants. The second suspect is a heavyset woman wearing a black jumpsuit with "PINK" printed on the back. She may also have a tattoo across her chest. The third suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie with "PUMA" printed across the chest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
