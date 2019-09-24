CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Eight people including five children were injured in a vehicle accident Tuesday evening on GA- 151.
A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was travelling northbound when it swerved into an oncoming lane of traffic. As the driver, only identified as a 29-year-old female, attempted to get back into the proper lane she was struck by an oncoming 2007 Ford F150.
As a result of the impact, the Tahoe spun counterclockwise tossing an unrestrained three-year-old from the SUV. In total, five children and one adult were inside.
Police say the driver of the Tahoe will face child restraint citations, driving with a suspended license, wrong side of the roadway, following too closely violations.
