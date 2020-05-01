ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Saturday metro Atlanta residents will get a rare treat as the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds soar across the skyline.
The special occasion is to pay tribute to health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Atlanta flight path is designed to fly over major medical centers.
The historic flight begins at 1:35 p.m. over Marietta.
They'll do a figure eight over north Fulton and DeKalb before looping around the city of Atlanta at about 1:40. The flight is expected to end over Newman at 2 p.m.
Health care worker Lorenzo King says he’s thankful.
“I want to capture this moment and just take a look in the sky and just see this happening I’m excited it’s going to be cool.”
Local Colin Barham said the experience will help people come together.
“We’re all going to be able to take part in this and paying tribute to our essential workers which is what this is all about,” said Barham.
Sandy Spring Police Sgt. and Public Information Officer Sal Ortega advises the community to watch from the safety of their own home.
“We’re in this together and if we see somebody not practicing social distancing, we will use that as an opportunity to educate them.”
America Strong Stg. Bush says the last time the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flew together was summer 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.