ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlantans can look to the skies for a special treat Saturday, as the US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds squadrons will be doing a flyover to show support for frontline, medical, and essential workers.

This will be the second flyover event the squadrons have participated in during their America Strong campaign, aimed at showing solidarity with the essential workers who have risked their health for the betterment of others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS46's Cat Catoura spoke with one of the Thunderbirds pilots who will be joining the Atlanta flyover, Maj. Michelle Curran, Lead Solo of the squadron.

Maj. Curran, an avid hiker and mountaineer in her free time, has been part of the Thunderbirds demonstration team for 2 seasons, an F-16 pilot for 9 years, and a member of the US Air Force for 11 years.

Her desire to travel and see the world coupled with stories from her grandpa, a Lieutenant in the US Navy during World War II, sparked her decision to join the Air Force. During high school, she began looking into the ROTC program and various scholarship options to help make her dream a reality.

While the Thunderbirds typically perform demonstrations and air shows with a handful of flyovers, the lock-downs stemming from the pandemic have put many such shows on pause. With the focus now on flyovers, these America Strong missions have become very important symbols of appreciation for all of those affected by and working to fight COVID-19.

Maj. Curran's sister is a nurse in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area, knowing all too well how difficult and exhausting this long fight has been. Curran said, "they're exhausted. They're being asked to use their masks multiple times, when they're single use, they're having to set up quarantine units, they're having to train all the nurses in different PPE use. It's just an exhausting process; meanwhile their kids are home from school, they're trying to homeschool them."

This family connection has helped encourage Maj. Curran even more to strive to lift the spirits of these brave frontline workers during this unprecedented time.

This campaign marks the first time the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels have worked together on a complex, multi-city mission such as this, previously getting together only for rare, short photo missions.

In addition to Atlanta, the squadrons will also be performing flyovers in Baltimore, Maryland and Washington, D.C. on May 2nd.

CBS46 thanks Maj. Curran and the rest of the Thunderbirds squadron, the Blue Angels, and all of the essential workers out there for the selfless service they've given amid this ongoing pandemic.

Read more: