Source: Fultondale FD on Facebook
Source: Fultondale FD on Facebook

A tornado caused significant damage in Alabama early Tuesday morning with the storm prompting several weather alerts in metro Atlanta.

Winds kicked up early in the morning as a tornado warning had been issued for many parts of western Georgia before expiring at 2:45 a.m. A tornado watch was also in effect for several hours as thunder rumbled and hundreds of lightning strikes lit up the sky.

Many areas of central Alabama were extremely hard-hit with significant damage reported. The National Weather Service in Birmingham says the destruction is being evaluated to determine the strength of a tornado that hit Jefferson County. Take a look at the damage caused to this hotel in Fultondale.

A man also tweeted this picture of a wooden stake spearing through the wall of a bedroom in his family home. He says he, his wife and baby barely made it out in time.

Another person tweeted that search and rescue crews were sorting through debris and many roads leading into and out of the area were shut down.

As for the rest of the forecast in metro Atlanta, the rain is expected to be completely out by mid-morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures will hover around the seventy degree mark before turning more seasonal by mid-week.

Click here for more!

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.