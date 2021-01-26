A tornado caused significant damage in Alabama early Tuesday morning with the storm prompting several weather alerts in metro Atlanta.
Winds kicked up early in the morning as a tornado warning had been issued for many parts of western Georgia before expiring at 2:45 a.m. A tornado watch was also in effect for several hours as thunder rumbled and hundreds of lightning strikes lit up the sky.
Rain is coming down hard here in Marietta. We’re also seeing lightning and hearing thunder. @Ella__Dorsey has your most accurate forecast and I’ll be out in the streets showing you what things look like and show you any damage left behind. @cbs46 #WakeUpAtlanta pic.twitter.com/4zE7S1Qa80— Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) January 26, 2021
Many areas of central Alabama were extremely hard-hit with significant damage reported. The National Weather Service in Birmingham says the destruction is being evaluated to determine the strength of a tornado that hit Jefferson County. Take a look at the damage caused to this hotel in Fultondale.
UPDATE: Getting word people staying at the Hampton Inn are now finding some hotels to stay in tonight. Another man tells me he saw concrete land on his couch inside his room. @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/5F2rZ3clt7— Jake Chapman (@JChapmanCBS42) January 26, 2021
A man also tweeted this picture of a wooden stake spearing through the wall of a bedroom in his family home. He says he, his wife and baby barely made it out in time.
Got my wife and baby out of bedroom about 10 minutes b4 this happened. We r in Darlene Estates in Fultondale. Thank u weather radio! @spann pic.twitter.com/VFBWArlfSG— Adam Sessums (@MSUZeppfan) January 26, 2021
Another person tweeted that search and rescue crews were sorting through debris and many roads leading into and out of the area were shut down.
Significant damage from Birmingham, AL tonight. Search and rescue crews are still digging through debris as we speak. First responders have shut down all roads in and out of the area. #alwx @cjkelly23 pic.twitter.com/0WMvD5zPsU— Brad Arnold (@BradArnoldWX) January 26, 2021
As for the rest of the forecast in metro Atlanta, the rain is expected to be completely out by mid-morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures will hover around the seventy degree mark before turning more seasonal by mid-week.
