ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you're looking for tickets to the Eastern Conference Finals between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks, the price will depend greatly on the location.
According to third-party ticket site VividSeats, tickets for Wednesday's Game 1 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee sit just over $100 per ticket for the cheapest seats.
Prices go up a bit for Friday's Game 2 in Milwaukee, with the cheapest tickets close to $150 apiece.
When the series returns to Atlanta, ticket prices skyrocket. The cheapest tickets for Sunday's Game 3 at State Farm Arena currently sit around $250 apiece.
And don't forget, if you are using a third-party website like VividSeats or Ticketmaster, you will also pay service fees for each ticket, so take that into account when looking at prices.
If you're looking to travel to Milwaukee for games 1 and 2, a round-trip flight leaving Atlanta Wednesday morning and returning Saturday morning will cost you $379 a person on Delta and $380 a person on Southwest.
Nightly hotel prices differ greatly depending on the quality of the hotel and your location, but a quick search on Kayak found the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee at $135/night and the Hilton Milwaukee Center for $143/night for three nights.
