ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you were hoping to attend Game 3 of the World Series but ticket prices were out of your budget—you might want to look again.
With steady rain falling over Truist Park for the last couple of hours, some ticketholders appear to be having second chances about going to Friday night's game.
Around noon Friday, the cheapest ticket price on VividSeats was close to $900. As of 5 p.m., those prices have dropped significantly. As of this writing, the cheapest price was down to $553. Still expensive compared to the games in Houston, however, much cheaper than we have seen to this point for any game at Truist Park.
On StubHub, the cheapest ticket was $625, and that was for standing room only. SRO on SeatGeek was down to $587.
As a reminder, if you do buy tickets through one of these vendors, you won't pay the price you see, as there are taxes and service fees that you will pay upon checkout. But if you're looking for the cheapest option to attend a World Series game in Atlanta, tonight looks like it will be your night.
