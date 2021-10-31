COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- All eyes will be on Truist Park Sunday night as the Atlanta Braves have a chance to clinch their first World Series title in 26 years.
And if you're hoping to see history in person, it's going to cost you.
As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the cheapest ticket on secondary ticket site VividSeats was going for $1,112. And that's just for a standing room only ticket!
If you head over to StubHub, that same ticket is $1,195. And don't forget, that's not the price you'll actually pay. All secondary ticket sites charge processing fees that will likely increase the total price by more than $100 per ticket.
In case you were wondering, the most expensive ticket on VividSeats is going for more than $8,000!
Game 5 of the World Series is scheduled to get underway at 8:09 p.m. at Truist Park.
