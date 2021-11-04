ATLANTA (CBS46) — Tickets appear to be "sold out" for the Atlanta Braves World Championship Parade Ceremony after the parade on Nov. 5.
Premium and A-List members were able to obtain tickets to the free party at Truist Park at 10 and 11:30 a.m. respectively. Tickets for the general public became available at 1 p.m.
Not long after the tickets became available, people began complaining on Twitter that they were unable to obtain tickets. Some people in queue for the early tickets claim that Ticketmaster's ticketing system repeatedly crashed.
People who were waiting for the tickets at 1 p.m. say they were sold out within minutes if not seconds.
Many people are also complaining that tickets are being sold for $150-$200 on websites like craigslist.
Although there has been no announcement by the Atlanta Braves, Truist Park or Ticketmaster about tickets being gone at this time, two staff members at CBS46 received sold-out messages after waiting approximately 45 minutes to an hour each in the queue.
"Sold out now. Check back soon." That's the message I got after waiting in queue for nearly an hour, trying to secure tickets to the Atlanta Braves World Champs Ceremony tomorrow inside Truist Park. Tickets to the general public opened at 1pm. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/cuIQEVggJv— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 4, 2021
