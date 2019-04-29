GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Jurors found Tiffany Moss guilty on all six counts in the death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter, Emani.
The little girl’s body was found burned and stuffed in a trash can in 2013.
Moss sat emotionless as the judge read the guilty verdicts: one count of murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of cruelty to children, and one count of concealing a death.
The jury told the judge their decisions were unanimous.
Her husband, Eman Moss, is already serving a life sentence in the case. He testified for the prosecution.
Moss said 10 year-old Emani was starved down to 32 pounds before he found her dead in a bathtub.
Tiffany Moss is representing herself. She did not cross examine any witnesses or make any opening or closing statements. She also did not present any witnesses or take the stand herself.
She told the judge she does not intend to present any evidence or testimony to the jury during the sentencing phase of the trial.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Previous story: Trial concludes for Tiffany Moss
