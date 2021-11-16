ATLANTA (CBS46) — Some TikTok users were left confused Monday, after receiving an alert about a class-action lawsuit settlement.
The notification stated, “U.S. residents who used TikTok before 01 OCT 2021 may be eligible for a class settlement payment.”
Court documents show a proposed $92 million settlement is pending in the TikTok, Inc., Consumer Privacy Litigation, according to USA Today.
The lawsuit alleges the social media company violated federal and state law by using and collecting personal data.
TikTok denies the allegations, but put out a settlement notice in the app, directing users to file a claim.
If the settlement is approved, the nationwide settlement class who filed valid claims would be paid $92 million, according to the website.
Those who used the app before Oct. 1, are eligible for a payment. Users must submit a claim by March 1, 2022
For those who live in Illinois and have used TikTok to create videos, you may be entitled to six times the payment, documents show.
You can submit a claim here.
