ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Defending champion, John Isner, sat down with CBS46 before his first match in Atlanta Wednesday.
"Right now I'm feeling pretty good about my game, and of course this is an event I feel pretty comfortable at," Isner told CBS46.
Isner is one of the most decorated American tennis players in the game. He is seeking his sixth win at the BB&T Atlanta Open this Sunday.
"This is a tournament that has been the best, most successful tournament, in my career by far," he said. "I'm very comfortable here."
The UGA grad says the key to his success in Atlanta is the crowds cheering him on.
"The crowd always seems to pick me up," he told CBS46. "It helps so much. I do consider this a home tournament and I have the home court advantage."
