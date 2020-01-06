FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Time is running out for Georgia homeowners struggling to make their mortgage payments.
HomeSafe Georgia, the state-run program designed to help homeowners who are underwater or behind on mortgage payments, will close at the end of March. The program provides up to $50,000 in mortgage assistance.
HomeSafe still has $12 million remaining in funding that has not been allocated. Georgia homeowners who have suffered financial hardships or owe more than their home is worth are encouraged to submit their application by Tuesday, March 31, to be considered for mortgage assistance.
Launched in 2011, HomeSafe Georgia was created to distribute $370 million in funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Hardest Hit Fund to help homeowners stay in their homes after the 2008 mortgage crisis.
To learn more about the program’s requirements, click here.
