ATLANTA (CBS46)—Government agencies want to get the word out about a benefit available to families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, The Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) has partnered with the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) to provide food benefits to families with children who receive free and/or reduced lunch.
Families will receive a one-time payment of $256.50 in P-EBT benefits per child.
Families who currently receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly Food Stamps) do not need to apply for the additional benefit. Eligible SNAP recipients should have received a P-EBT benefit on their existing Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card, according to officials.
For families who do not receive SNAP benefits, but whose child receive free and/or reduced lunch, they will have to complete an application.
Officials noted the last day to apply is September 25.
For more information, please click: https://dfcs.georgia.gov/pandemic-electronic-benefit-transfer
