NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Time is up for a company accused of spewing cancer causing chemicals into a Newton County community.

Covington facility declines to temporarily close over ethylene oxide concerns Becton Dickinson, the Covington sterilization facility under fire for exposing the community to the toxic gas ethylene oxide, has declined to go along with the city’s request to temporarily cease operations.

Governor Brian Kemp says the people of Georgia come first regarding the investigation into Becton, Dickinson and Company's undisclosed warehouses that have been holding medical equipment sterilized with the cancer causing ethylene oxide (EtO).

"I would tell the workers that we're putting workers and patients first, and neighborhoods first, and I think you can see that by our actions," said Gov. Kemp.

The company was already in hot water after air tests around the plant earlier this year were shown to be extremely high.

BD only alerting the state of a second storage warehouse on Friday after air tests from another warehouse showed estimated EtO output unsafe at around 5,600 pounds per year.

Both warehouses do not have permits to store such equipment because of the dangers from the potential release of EtO.

The deadline for all of the states request ended at 5pm Monday.

The EPD said to CBS46, that they have received information regarding the states request from the company and the air test results from the second warehouse, but have not yet gone over the results.

They claim to have also submitted everything the state requested, and have removed all inventory from their Global Distribution Center warehouse.

The EPD did not comment on other possible undisclosed warehouses.