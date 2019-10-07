ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Tameka "Tiny" Harris, wife of rapper T.I. and a reality TV star herself, reported jewelry worth more than three-quarters of a million dollars was stolen from her Lamborghini Sunday night.
Harris told Atlanta Police she parked her vehicle around 8:45 P.M. on the 1000 block of Hemphill Avenue and returned around 9:45 P.M. to find her jewelry bag missing. The missing items from the bag included: wedding rings, watches and earrings.
Police said there was no signs of forced entry or damage to the vehicle and they are continuing to investigate the incident.
Sounds like an insurance scam to me. why would anyone with any common sense leave $750k of anything in the console of their vehicle. At least put it in the trunk if you are traveling and have to leave the vehicle but no one ever said entertainers have any common sense, just elitist attitude
