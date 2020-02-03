ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- More than two years ago, to spur more affordable housing, Atlanta city leaders approved houses smaller than 750 square feet, as long as there's a main house on a property.
Now, CBS46 is taking you inside one of Atlanta's first tiny houses to receive a certificate of occupancy. Tiny homeowner James Martin gave CBS46 a tour of the backyard home he owns with his wife in the Reynoldstown neighborhood of southeast Atlanta.
It's 480 square feet and made of two shipping containers. It has a living room, a dining area, a master bedroom and the Zen room can be converted into a second bedroom with a murphy bed pull out. There's also a combination heating and air conditioning unit.
Martin also has a galley-style kitchen with a big farmhouse sink, a full-sized refrigerator and a full sized washer and dryer.
“My wife and I are artists and filmmakers and we wanted to be able to create a space for us to use, but also a space for family and friends to come through when they're traveling," said Martin. "But we also wanted to leverage the ability for us to rent it on a short-term level, initially, and perhaps longer term as we progress, just to be able to offset our mortgage and have a little supplemental income," he added.
The family has the home listed on Airbnb.
The interior designer for the home Tea Grandstaff from Kinsoul Home transformed it into a cozy abode.
“The foundation here is a lot of black and white and grey, but it's warmed up a ton with natural wood, and pulling tones from nature, so we were able to mirror inside outside," said Grandstaff.
Martin says the home cost less than $100,000 to build.
