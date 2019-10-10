ROCKMART, Ga. (CBS46) Tip Top Poultry is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat poultry products due to possible listeria contamination.
Tip Top Poultry, based in Rockmart, announced the recall on September 28.
The frozen cooked, diced or shredded, RTE chicken products were produced between January 21, 2019 and September 24, 2019 with product codes ranging from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999.
The recall also expands to products that were shipped to Canada.
Click here to see a full list of products affected.
