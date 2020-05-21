ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With children spending more time online, especially while stuck at home amid the ongoing pandemic, the GBI is warning parents to be ever-vigilant against online predators.
The GBI is reporting alarming numbers of tips coming to the agency regarding child exploitation and abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They're online more, and predators know this," said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Debbie Garner. "April of this year, we received almost 1,400 cyber tips from the national center for missing and exploited children, and last year in April we received at most 600," Special Agent Garner added.
Since March, the GBI has executed 16 search warrants related to online child sexual exploitation, resulting in the arrests of 15 individuals. The GBI says the tips they receive are invaluable.
"Companies like Comcast, Verizon, Facebook, Google, all the applications on your phone, they are required by federal law to report instances of child exploitation that they find on their platform," said Special Agent Garner.
Cyber experts say parents need to be more alert at a time like this.
"Kids should not have any expectation of privacy, every parent should install spyware on their kid's computer, as well as their cell phone," said cyber security expert Greg Evans of parentsecurityonline.com
Evans follows the adage that you wouldn't let a stranger walk through your front door and harm your kid, so don't let it happen online.
The GBI said Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok are the prime apps that predators target.
"We do get cyber tips from TikTok; in general, companies that are foreign-held, that are located in other countries, it is more difficult to obtain information that we need from them." said Special Agent Garner.
