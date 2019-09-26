GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is working to get results for a metro Atlanta family who's visit to a Walmart Auto Center turned into a disaster.
Melanie Callaway says she took her van in for service when something went horribly wrong.
Two weeks ago, the front tire fell off her specialized van after a routine visit to the Auto Center Willow Lane in McDonough. To make matters worse, the van is designed to accommodate her son with special needs.
“It’s very stressful and I worry about his safety,” Melanie Callaway said.
Callaway said she went in to have her back tires balanced and when she picked up the van, she realized a service technician also rotated her tires and in doing so made a huge mistake that put her family at risk.
“Of all places, yes. A big company like that you would think they would have some regulations and certifications for the people that work there to do a simple job like that,” Melanie Callaway said.
She’s now waiting on repairs to be made and said it’s time for the auto center to learn this lesson.
“You do what you have to do to take care of the customer bottom line and as of right now Walmart has not taken care of me,” Melanie Callaway said.
CBS46 contacted Walmart's Corporate Office regarding this incident and the delayed repair. We received a response Thursday afternoon which simply said they are working on the request and would provide a response soon.
