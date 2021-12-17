ATLANTA (CBS46) — It was a rude awakening for several people in Midtown Atlanta Friday morning.
The Atlanta Police Department says it responded to Myrtle Street just after 8 a.m. Friday to find multiple vehicles that had damage to their tires.
After speaking with several people on scene, police say a man was seen walking down the street using what appeared to be a sharp tool to damage the tires on several vehicles parked in the area.
The incident is still under investigation. CBS46 has a team following this story and we will have much more on this situation Friday night on CBS46 at 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.