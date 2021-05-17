ATLANTA (CBS46)-- For the first time in months, Target shoppers got to ditch the mask, but not everyone is convinced it’s the right thing to do.
“I’m vaccinated, but my kids are not. I have a toddler and an infant, and I want to keep them as safe as possible,” Target shopper Laura Wojo said.
Target management said the health and safety of guests and team members have been their top priority throughout the pandemic.
And given the CDC’s updated guidance, they decided to no longer require that fully vaccinated guests and team members wear face coverings in their stores.
“Once you are fully vaccinated, two weeks after your last dose you can shed your mask,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
Other major businesses doing the same include Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe’s, Sam’s Club, and Starbucks.
“I’m okay with not wearing it, but at the same time I’m okay with wearing it for the transition until more people are vaccinated, etc.,” Target shopper Jennifer Farmer said.
Still, many shoppers in Atlanta are unsure whether it’s appropriate to get rid of the mask even if the CDC said it’s safe.
“If there is an immunocompromised employee in there, they don’t know whether I’m vaccinated so I don’t mind wearing one out of respect,” Farmer said.
The CDC said it's still wise for children to wear a mask since they have not been vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.