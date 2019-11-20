MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Marietta man is facing several charges after police raided his business found to be selling THC instead of hemp Tuesday night.
"It looks and smells and acts like weed, but we're going to say it's hemp," Officer Chuck McPhilamy with Marietta Police said.
Police found nine pounds of marijuana, scales, baggies and guns in the Royal Cigar and Tobacco shop on Roswell Road late Tuesday night.
Billy Christian was arrested.
"He was effectively selling marijuana out of a store front claiming it wasn't marijuana," McPhilamy said.
Police told CBS46 they discovered what the business was doing through an investigation into the sale of hemp and CBD oil.
"Is the consumer getting what they think they're getting, is anything illegal happening and is this even safe?" McPhilamy said, in regards to the investigation.
According to police, Christian had a lab set up to manufacture gummy edibles and what he reported to be Kratom capsules in a second business.
We are told police are still testing the substance.
"He had individuals that were paid to sit and pour this powder into little capsules and a separate machine that would count it," McPhilamy said.
Police said the same pills were going into different package labels in unsanitary conditions.
"Packaging under multiple different brands the exact same product, being made in very unsanitary conditions," McPhilamy said.
The investigation is ongoing.
