JEFFERSON CITY, GA (CBS46)—All eyes will be on a small Georgia school district as students and staff return to in-person classes today.
On July 10, officials sent a notice informing parents that in-person classes for students in the city of Jefferson will resume on July 31 https://bit.ly/2D7QBUB.
According to multiple national media outlets, Jefferson is the first school district in the nation to resume school operations since classes were shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
School officials reported they will “strongly encourage” staff and students to wear face masks to help lessen the spread of COVID-19.
The city of Jefferson is in Jackson County, which is about an hour northeast of Atlanta.
According to the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, in the last two weeks, Jackson County had the following COVID-19 statistics: 311 people tested positive, there were 13 deaths, and 88 people were hospitalized.
The school district serves approximately 1,525 students and 115 faculty according to the school district’s website.
For Jefferson’s full return to school plan, please click: http://www.jeffcityschools.org/jefferson-city-schools/news_item.php?id=388
