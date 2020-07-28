ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police say a toddler is dead after being shot in Southwest Atlanta Tuesday morning.
Around 11:00 a.m., officers responded to a child shot call at 3310 W. Manor Lane SW. They arrived to find a three-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head.
The boy was transported to Hue Spalding Hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police said the child’s mother and the mother's boyfriend were on the scene and are cooperating with investigators.
Based on preliminary investigations, Police believe it was a self-inflicted accident. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
