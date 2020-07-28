Police Line Do Not Cross
carlballou

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police say a toddler is dead after being shot in Southwest Atlanta Tuesday morning. 

Around 11:00 a.m., officers responded to a child shot call at 3310 W. Manor Lane SW. They arrived to find a three-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head. 

The boy was transported to Hue Spalding Hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the child’s mother and the mother's boyfriend were on the scene and are cooperating with investigators.

Based on preliminary investigations, Police believe it was a self-inflicted accident. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.