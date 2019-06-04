ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A toddler and an infant were injured Tuesday night when the car they were in was hit by another vehicle.
Zone 5 Police responded to the intersection of Northside Drive and 10th Street just before 8 p.m. Investigators said the vehicle carrying the two children and a female passenger was driven by a male. As the driver attempted to turn left onto 10th his vehicle was struck by a driver traveling south on Northside Drive.
The toddler sustained minor injuries, however, the infant -- who was not believed to be properly strapped into a car seat -- sustained serious injuries. The female passenger traveled with the children to Egleston Children's Hospital.
The male driver was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle is not expected to face charges.
