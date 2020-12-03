A 1 year-old metro Atlanta girl is fighting to stay alive after she swallowed two lithium button batteries in late November.
According to a Facebook post by little Salima's mother, Angelica Hill of Bethlehem, the battery acid has already eaten through her esophagus and surrounding tissues, and is dangerously close to her aorta.
Salima has also already been hospitalized several times in her short life with a recurring bout of Glycogen Storage Disease (GSD).
The family has launched a funding campaign on the website Launchgood to help assist with medical expenses.
Updates on little Salima's condition
A one year old baby girl is fighting for her life at an Atlanta hospital after accidentally swallowing 2 lithium button batteries. Now her mother mother hopes to raise awareness and medical funds. The story is coming up on #WakeUpAtl @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/QMZ1nGb3AW— Astrid Martinez (@astridtv1) December 3, 2020
