CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deputies are investigating after a toddler was found dead in Carroll County Thursday evening.
Carroll County deputies responded to a home on Stripling Chapel Road in Carrollton around 6:30 p.m.
The family told authorities that the child wandered away from the home. However, after a short period of time of searching the area they located the toddler near a storm drainage ditch.
The toddler was transported to Tanner Medical where he was pronounced dead.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for as more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.